Investigations are underway after police say a man and dog were found dead in a burning car Tuesday.

Cedar Hill police responded to reports of a fire at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at the intersection of E. Belt Line Road and Joe Wilson Road.

Responding officers said they observed smoke coming from a parked car and that a man exiting a nearby grocery store claimed his friend and dog were still in the car.

The Cedar Hill Fire Department extinguished the flames and found an occupant and dog dead inside.

Police did not release the victim's identity or the suspected cause of the fire. The case is under investigation.