Cedar Hill

Man, dog found dead in burning car, Cedar Hill police say

Police responded to a vehicle fire at E. Belt Line Road and Wilson Road.

By Lauren Harper

cedar hill police car

Investigations are underway after police say a man and dog were found dead in a burning car Tuesday.

Cedar Hill police responded to reports of a fire at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at the intersection of E. Belt Line Road and Joe Wilson Road.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Responding officers said they observed smoke coming from a parked car and that a man exiting a nearby grocery store claimed his friend and dog were still in the car.

The Cedar Hill Fire Department extinguished the flames and found an occupant and dog dead inside.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police did not release the victim's identity or the suspected cause of the fire. The case is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Cedar Hill
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us