Man Dies Two Days After East Oak Cliff Shooting: Dallas Police

Dallas police are searching for the person who shot a man Wednesday afternoon while he sat in a vehicle in east Oak Cliff.
Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Road, where they found Kermit Carradine in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Carradine was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries Friday, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Witnesses told police that they saw a person in a black Nissan sedan shoot at the victim and then flee.
Anyone with information may call Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or email andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com and reference case 016006-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest any indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.