Man Dies Two Days After East Oak Cliff Shooting: Dallas Police

Dallas police are searching for the person who shot a man Wednesday afternoon while he sat in a vehicle in east Oak Cliff.

Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Road, where they found Kermit Carradine in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Carradine was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries Friday, police said.

Witnesses told police that they saw a person in a black Nissan sedan shoot at the victim and then flee.

Anyone with information may call Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or email andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com and reference case 016006-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest any indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.