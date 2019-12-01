Man Dies in Crash After Losing Control of Car in Pleasant Grove: Police

By Claire Cardona

A man died early Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a van in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say.

Timothy Franklin was driving northbound at about 1:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Buckner Boulevard at a high rate of speed when his vehicle began to rotate counter-clockwise, police said.

Franklin’s vehicle crossed over the raised center median and hit another vehicle that was traveling southbound in the left lane, police said.

Franklin, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Baylor University Medical Center with an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

