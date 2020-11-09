Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Pleasant Grove Shooting

One man is dead after shooting in Pleasant Grove Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at about 1:37 p.m. Sunday in the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway, Dallas police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas police homicide unit asked for the public's help to gather more information about the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Brian Fillingim at brian.fillingim@dallascityhall.com.