Dallas

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Pleasant Grove Shooting

NBC 5 News

One man is dead after shooting in Pleasant Grove Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at about 1:37 p.m. Sunday in the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway, Dallas police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Monday morning, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 7

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

‘Mom, It's Me!' Mother Meets Son She Placed For Adoption 45 Years Ago

The Dallas police homicide unit asked for the public's help to gather more information about the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Brian Fillingim at brian.fillingim@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policepleasant grove
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us