Man Dies by Suicide as Officers Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant: Police

A man shot and killed himself as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Garland Thursday afternoon, police say.

The officers knocked on the door of a residence in the 300 block of River Fern Avenue Thursday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when they heard a "loud bang" come from inside, Garland police said.

Police said when officers entered the residence they found James Edward Ryan with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ryan, 56, was wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call at the same apartment complex on Tuesday, police said.

Police said a woman was visiting Ryan at his apartment when he picked up a gun and held it to his own head. The woman told officers he pointed the gun at her as well.

Police said the woman fled to her own apartment and when officers arrived Tuesday they could not locate Ryan.

No officers were injured during either incident.