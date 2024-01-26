Man dies, another injured working on water main near Providence Village water tower

A construction worker died and another was injured Thursday after an accident while working on a water line in Denton County.

Firefighters in Aubrey said the two people were working on a water line along Main Street in Providence Village when they became trapped at about 12:15 p.m. The men were both hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

One of the men died about an hour later. He was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Jesus Perez Vasquez. A cause of death has not yet been provided.

"It is with great sorrow that we report the victim in this tragic accident did not survive his injuries," Aubrey Police said. "We would like to offer our condolences to the family."

Officials said there is no danger to the public but that the issues at the water tower will continue to intermittently impact the water supply through Friday. A boil water notice is currently in effect in the area.