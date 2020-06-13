Man Dies After Vehicle Goes Off Road Into Fort Worth Pond

Fort Worth

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead Saturday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and went into a pond, Fort Worth officials say.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead Saturday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and went into a pond, Fort Worth officials say.

A man died early Saturday morning after his vehicle veered off the road and went into a pond in Fort Worth, officials say.

First responders were called shortly after 5 a.m. to Camp Bowie West Boulevard and Horseshoe Trail West, where the vehicle was fully submerged in water.

Police said the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, but did not say what may have caused him to do so.

The driver, a man in his 30s whose identity has not been released, went through a fence and into a gate before going into the pond, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Clay said.

The man was recovered but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clay said someone saw the vehicle's lights in the water and alerted officials. Several vehicles have left the roadway and ended up in the area by the pond in the last few years, he said.

