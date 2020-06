A man died Friday night after he lost control of his car and hit the base of a light pole, Garland police say.

About 7 p.m., Victor Guadalupe Alaniz, 36, lost control of his gold Acura on the Interstate 635 exit ramp for La Prada Drive, police said.

The Acura struck the concrete base of a light pole and caught on fire. Witnesses were able to pull Alaniz out, but he died at the scene, police said.