Man Dies After His Vehicle Caught Fire on a Dallas Service Road

A man driving down Lyndon B. Johnson struck an impact attenuator causing his vehicle to set fire with him inside

A man died after his vehicle caught fire on a service road.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:36 a. m., a man whose identity is unknown was traveling eastbound on 3400 LBJ Service Road in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver veered off the roadway and struck the corner of an impact attenuator causing the vehicle to rotate slightly and strike the concrete base of an overhead highway sign. The impact caused the car to catch fire and became engulfed in flames. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man will be released once the family is notified.

