Man Dies After Disabled Vehicle Hit by Suspected Intoxicated Driver: Arlington Police

A 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday when a suspected intoxicated driver struck his disabled vehicle, Arlington police say.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a crash in the 200 block of South State Highway 360, where one vehicle with two people inside was involved in a crash. That crash disabled the vehicle in the lanes of travel, police said.

The driver took off his seatbelt to get out when his vehicle was hit by another one with three people inside, police said.

The driver, identified as Diego Antonio Caudillo-Perez of Weatherford by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The passenger in the vehicle that was struck and the three people in the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The man driving the other vehicle was later arrested and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, police said. His identity has not been released.