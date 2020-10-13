Dallas

Man Dies After Being Struck by Tire in Front Yard: Police

Telemundo 39

A 75-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a tire following a crash in front of his home Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of S. Marsalis Avenue, Dallas police said.

Police said the man was in his front yard when a vehicle struck a parked car. The impact caused a tire on the parked car to come up and strike the man.

He was taken an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was released Tuesday night.

