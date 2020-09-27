Dallas

Man Dies After Being Shot Outside Westin Galleria: Dallas Police

No one has been taken into custody in the shooting

Officers responded about 2:47 a.m. to the shooting call in the 13340 block of Dallas Parkway, where witnesses told police a group of males in a dark-colored sedan shot at a white Mercedes in front of the hotel.

A man died early Sunday after he was shot while in his vehicle outside the Westin Galleria, Dallas police say.

Both the shooter's vehicle and the victim left the area, but police found hte victim near the service road with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not have anyone in custody in the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Jacob White at 214-283-4825, or email jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.

