Man Dies After Being Shot Outside Westin Galleria: Dallas Police

A man died early Sunday after he was shot while in his vehicle outside the Westin Galleria, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 2:47 a.m. to the shooting call in the 13340 block of Dallas Parkway, where witnesses told police a group of males in a dark-colored sedan shot at a white Mercedes in front of the hotel.

Both the shooter's vehicle and the victim left the area, but police found hte victim near the service road with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not have anyone in custody in the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Jacob White at 214-283-4825, or email jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.