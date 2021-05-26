Man Dies After Being Shot During Fight: Arlington Police

A man faces a murder charge after Arlington police say he fatally shot another man during a fight early Wednesday.

The victim and 26-year-old Dillon White got into a fight shortly after 2 a.m. in a bar parking lot in the 2300 block of North Collins Street.

At some point during the fight, White shot the victim and fled, police said.

Officers arrested White at his home and recovered a handgun, police said.

The victim, 34-year-old Dakota Brant Champion of Haslet, was taken to a local hospital, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

White was charged with aggravated assault, which police said will be upgraded to a murder charge. He was booked into the Arlington city jail.