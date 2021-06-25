Man Dies After Being Shot in Illegal Dallas Game Room, Police Say

A man was pronounced dead Thursday after being shot in an "illegal gaming room" in southwest Dallas, police said.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., an unknown person drove onto the property of "an illegal gaming room" in the 1800 block of Mountain Creek Parkway and shot the man, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to a shooting call almost 30 minutes later at 4:19 a.m., where they found the man shot and collapsed on the ground.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead from the gunshot wounds.

According to police, he did not have an identification card, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis.

The unknown person who shot the man was seen on video driving a white Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 111619-2021.

According to NBC 5's count, the homicide at Mountain Creek Parkway is the 100th homicide in Dallas this year.