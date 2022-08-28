Man Dies After Being Found Shot Behind Shed in Dallas: Police

A man who was found shot behind a shed on a vacant property in Dallas has died, police say.

Dallas Police responded to an active shooter call in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home Sunday morning.

According to the Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. The man's identity is unknown at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiners' Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koerner with the Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or by email at Derek.koerner@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 156437-2022.