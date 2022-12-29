Man Dies After Attack Outside Mineral Wells Whataburger

A 60-year-old man beaten by two men outside a Mineral Wells Whataburger last week has died, authorities say.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 18 outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard.

According to police, officers first to the scene found a man lying on the pavement unconscious but still breathing.

The injured man, identified as Doug Warren, 60, was flown in critical condition to a hospital where he died Tuesday due to complications of blunt force injuries, online records from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner showed.

Police charged two men, 30-year-old Ryan Woodring and 31-year-old Ryan Hill, with assault. Both were released on bond.

In a press release, the police department said they will consult with the Palo Pinto County District Attorney’s Office regarding any change or upgrade in charges.

A motive for the beating wasn't immediately known.

Local business owners including Warren’s friend, Zachary Harris, have organized a benefit to help cover funeral expenses.

“It didn't matter who you were or where you came from, Doug got along with you,” Harris said. “That's what I think is awesome because everybody in our community is coming together over this.”

The benefit, which will feature a BBQ plate sale and silent auction will take place Jan. 7 at Nita Beer located at 100 SW 11th Street in Mineral Wells.