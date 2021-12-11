Man Dies After Assault on DART Train in South Dallas: Police

A man is dead after he was assaulted on a DART train in South Dallas last month, police said.

Damion Aciano Rodriguez, 51, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth on Wednesday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The medical examiner determined that Rodriguez's death was due to blunt force injuries to the head, officials said. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to Dallas police, Rodriguez's injuries occurred during an incident on a DART train on Nov. 20.

Police said that on Nov. 22, DART officers responded to report from an individual who said that they had been assaulted on a Green Line train between Hatcher Station and Lawnview Station.

DART police interviewed the victim at their home and took a report of the incident, police said.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.