Man Dies After Apparent Seizure in Dallas County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas Police during a traffic stop on July 15 died two days after having an apparent seizure during the book-in process at Dallas County Jail, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the man appeared to have a seizure at about 7:30 a.m. while waiting in the seating area of the jail.

Deputies called for an ambulance and the man was transported with a sheriff's deputy to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

A statement from the sheriff's office said the man died at 7:43 a.m. Monday. The man's cause of death is being investigated by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Following some back and forth between the sheriff's office and Dallas Police on who was in custody when the man, died, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office added Friday that "no fingers are being pointed" and that "the goal is to review this incident and evaluate any areas needing improvement."

Dallas police Chief Eddie García, in a report by our partners at The Dallas Morning News, said the man shouldn’t be considered in police custody when he was physically at the jail without police officers when the emergency happened.