Man Dead, Woman Arrested in Northeast Dallas Shooting

Officers responded at about 6:44 p.m. to the 8600 block of Park Lane, where they found Quincey Lamount Brooks in the breezeway with a gunshot wound.
A 20-year-old woman faces a murder charge in the death of a man who was shot Tuesday evening in northeast Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at about 6:44 p.m. to the 8600 block of Park Lane, where they found Quincey Lamount Brooks in the breezeway with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took Brooks, 22, to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said Shohreh Rachelle Polozadeh was arrested in the slaying and booked into the Dallas County jail.

Polozadeh will be charged with murder, police said. Her bail has not been set.

