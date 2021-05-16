Man Dead and Woman Hospitalized After Shooting in DeSoto: Police

One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in DeSoto Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of S. Elerson Drive at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, DeSoto police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found both passengers in a white 2008 Mazda 3 with gunshot wounds. Randall Thornhill, 34, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead and Heather French, 29, suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 5-year-old in the backseat was unharmed, police said.

Thornhill and French, both Midlothian residents, were waiting in the car at the gate of a large "ranch-style" property at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said detectives indicated that the gunman fled the area following the shooting and asked residents who live along S. Elerson, Northlake and Eagle drives to check their cameras for footage Saturday from 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. for any information to help with the case.

Anyone with information can call their dispatch center by calling 911 or by calling 972-223-6111, contact Crime Stoppers or contact DeSoto police anonymously via Tip411 at DeSotoTexas.gov/Police.