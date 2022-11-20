Man Dead After Burglary Suspects Lead Garland Police on Chase

One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash.

The 18-year-old driver, Joey William Jarvis, is in facing several charges after leading police on the chase from Garland into Dallas.

Garland Police said the chase started at just after 10 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a white Tahoe. Officers said the vehicle, driven by Jarvis, was known to have been involved in recent burglaries, and five the people inside were known to be armed and dangerous.

The chase then led officers to Greenville Avenue in Dallas where police say Jarvis lost control and flipped the car. Police said three of the five people inside were injured and taken to the hospital where one later died. Two others were taken into police custody after trying to run from the scene

At the scene, investigators searched and seized items, including weapons found inside the Tahoe.

“A burglary is a property crime, but it can turn into a persons crime because weapons can be produced, shots can be fired and people can be injured,” said Garland officer and spokesperson, Felecia Jones.

“So, it’s very important to be off the streets because these types of crimes can lead to a more serious crime and we don’t want that to happen.”

Jarvis is held without bond in the Garland jail on several charges including evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police have not released the identities of the other four people in the vehicle.