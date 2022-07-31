Man Dead After Being Shot in the Back

One man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon, Dallas police confirms to NBC 5.

Officials responded to a call at 2:25 p.m. at the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back. He was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.

The victim was eventually taken to a local hospital where he died.

Preliminary investigations determined that an unknown Latino male, wearing all black, was seen running eastbound from the scene shortly after shots were heard by witnesses.

The victim's identity is pending and will be determined by the medical examiner. This story is developing.