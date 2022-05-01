Man Dead After Azle Police Use “Less Lethal” Approach During Incident

One man is dead after Azle police responded to a call Sunday morning.

George J. Gordon, 28, advanced toward officers while holding a knife in his hand. After he refused to comply, officers deployed "less lethal options" to stop his advances.

The Azle Police Department did not specify what "less lethal" approach was used. No officer discharged their weapons.

Officers provided first aid until Gordon was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Azle Police has requested the Texas Rangers investigate the incident.