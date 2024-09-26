Man in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Frisco

A man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after an hours-long attempt to apprehend him after he escaped from Frisco Police.

Around 2:15 p.m. Frisco Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a driver before he fled on foot in the area of Preston Road and John Wesley Drive.

Frisco police said the suspect had been "contained away" from a nearby church daycare around 3:40 p.m.

After an extensive search, the suspect was taken into custody.