Man Critically Injured in Shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth: Police

Police are searching for the person who shot a man on Interstate 30 on Wednesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 10:30 PM near I-30 and I-35W.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a PT Cruiser that had come to a stop while traveling westbound in the left lane and shoulder of the road, police said.

Police said a person in a different car was driving and shot at the PT cruiser, injuring the person inside.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Westbound I-30 was closed at Lancaster Avenue in response to the shooting.

While officers were investigating the incident, another car side-swiped a police vehicle.

According to police, that vehicle drove off, but officers chased down the car and pulled the driver over.

Police said no one has been arrested at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, police said.