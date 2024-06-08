Man evading arrest crashes into Euless apartment building, police say

A man is in custody, and multiple residents were forced to move after a wild police chase in Euless ended with a car being lodged against an apartment building on Saturday.

According to the Euless Police Department, officers tried to serve an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Carl Finstad at his home on Donley Drive on Friday.

Finstad reportedly evaded arrest and was approached the next day by a Euless police officer, who attempted to pull him over during a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Ash Lane.

Police said Finstad instantly sped off in his vehicle, and because he was traveling at a high rate of speed in a residential area, the officer did not chase after him.

The same officer continued driving westbound on W. Ash Lane and came across the site of a car crash, authorities said.

Finstad allegedly crashed into a parked car and ran into the corner of an apartment building before fleeing the vehicle on foot and jumping over several fences.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the crash. Euless Police said that three apartments were significantly damaged in the crash, and the residents had to be relocated.

With the help of Bedford Police and a drone, the suspect was later apprehended by Euless Police and taken into custody without incident.

Finstad is charged with assault, strangulation with a previous conviction, and two counts of evading in a vehicle with previous convictions.