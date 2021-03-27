Man Charged With Murder in Mother's Shooting: Dallas Police

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his mother Thursday night in southeast Dallas, police say.

Police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Lydia Lane, near U.S. Highway 175, at 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Kristie Marie Acosta who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Acosta's son, 32-year-old Joe Pizana Acosta, was taken into custody and transported to the homicide unit for an interview.

He requested an attorney, and was booked into the Dallas County jail early Friday.

Joe Acosta has been charged with murder. His bail is set at $500,000.