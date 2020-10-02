Man Charged With Murder in Deadly Rush Hour Shooting on Central Expressway in Dallas

A 32-year-old man is in custody facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting during rush hour traffic last week in Dallas, police say.

Cordaro Wallace, 32, was arrested Thursday in the Sept. 24 shooting death of Billy Seals. Seals, 35, was driving in the northbound service road when a gunman in another vehicle fired into his SUV, witnesses told police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

According to police, Wallace spoke with a homicide detective at police headquarters before being booked on a charge of murder, police said.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Wallace is held at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center with bail set at $250,000, police said.