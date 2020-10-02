Dallas

Man Charged With Murder in Deadly Rush Hour Shooting on Central Expressway in Dallas

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 32-year-old man is in custody facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting during rush hour traffic last week in Dallas, police say.

Cordaro Wallace, 32, was arrested Thursday in the Sept. 24 shooting death of Billy Seals. Seals, 35, was driving in the northbound service road when a gunman in another vehicle fired into his SUV, witnesses told police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DFW Airport 2 hours ago

DFW Airport to Install Ultraviolet Technology to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

According to police, Wallace spoke with a homicide detective at police headquarters before being booked on a charge of murder, police said.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Cordaro Wallace, 32, was arrested Thursday in the Sept. 24 shooting death of Billy Seals. Photo Credit: Dallas PD

Wallace is held at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center with bail set at $250,000, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PDNorth Central Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us