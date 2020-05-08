Man Charged With Murder in Connection with Arlington Shooting

An Arlington man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting incident earlier this week.

39-year-old Romus Motton was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The shooting incident occurred on May 3 at 8:02 p.m. The Arlington Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call in the 600 block of McQueary Street.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that an argument and physical altercation occurred between the victim and a suspect later identified as Motton.

Motton remains in the Arlington Jail. His bond set at $80,000.