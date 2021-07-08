Man Charged With Murder After Woman Dies in Haltom City Motorcycle Crash

A North Texas man has been indicted for the murder of a woman in Tarrant County in November of last year.

According to the indictment, Kyle Sharp recklessly caused the death of 31-year-old Socorro Mercado while attempting to evade police officers.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident occurred in Haltom City near 6125 East Belknap Street on Nov. 5, 2020 at approximately 3:55 a.m.

Haltom City police said officers were attempting to stop a gray 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle which was reported stolen from Lewisville.

The Sharp and Mercado, who were both riding the motorcycle, failed to stop, and a subsequent pursuit began in the 5600 block of Webster from Denton Highway, police said.

The pursuit took officers through the neighborhood toward the intersection of Willowcrest and Broadway, where the motorcycle went southbound through the parking lot of the Birdville Stadium.

Police said while going through the parking lot, the motorcycle struck a speed bump, and both Sharp and Mercado were ejected from the motorcycle.

Neither Sharp nor Mercado was wearing a helmet, police said.

Sharp was taken by MedStar ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Mercado was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with life threatening injuries, police said. She died in the hospital three days later.