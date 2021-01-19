Man Charged With Murder After Roommate Found Dead

A man has been arrested and charged with murdering one of his roommates in Carrollton.
Carrollton police said they arrested 44-year-old Juan Miguel Ramirez-Flores.
He has been charged in the stabbing death of 50-year-old Armando Nieto Morales.
On Jan. 12, Morales was found dead in his apartment by a friend.
Investigators said he had been stabbed and drowned in his bathtub.
Ramirez-Flores is now in the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.