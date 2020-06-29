Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Neighbor's Home, Injuring Two: Police

A man is in custody and facing charges after shooting into a neighbor's home, injuring two people last Thursday, police say.

Dallas police said Ring video shared by a neighbor showed Rigoberto Gomez point a weapon at his neighbor's house and fire a single shot on June 26.

Rosendo Narvaez, 27, and Francisca Jasso, 63, were inside the home on the 2900 block of Grafton Avenue when a bullet shattered a front window at about 10:30 p.m. Jasso was injured by flying glass while the bullet struck Narvaez in the arm.

Narvaez told police that, though injured, he went outside after the shooting and saw his neighbor sitting in the car and called 911. He said he'd had to call 911 on his neighbor before for the same type of offense.

Jasso was hospitalized in stable condition; Narvaez is expected to be OK.

When police arrived, Narvaez pointed across the street and said the person who shot into their home was sitting in a car in his driveway. Police checked the car, but didn't find anyone inside.

The Ring video shared by a neighbor showed Gomez enter his vehicle after the shooting and then later get out and walk toward the back of his home with a long gun or rifle slung over his shoulder.

Police eventually talked Gomez into leaving his home and he was taken into custody and booked in the county jail. Gomez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $50,000.

Police said a shell casing was recovered at the scene but the gun was not found.