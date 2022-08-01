Man Charged With Arson in Fort Worth Grassfire Admits to Starting Others: Fire Department

Investigators with the Fort Worth Fire Department have charged a man with arson after he admitted to starting several fires, the department says.

On Thursday, the FWFD's Arson Unit responded to a grass fire near Buck Sansom Park, the 20th in the area in a seven-day period. Two of those fires were multi-alarm responses.

Upon arrival, investigators observed a man who matched the description of a person of interest in the fires leaving the area and he was taken into custody less than two miles away on the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue.

Fire investigators said the man, who they identified as 32-year-old Julio Frausto, confessed to starting Thursday's fire as well as others in the area.

Fort Worth Fire Department

Frausto is facing a charge of second-degree felony arson as well as a second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.

Fire Department officials said the investigation is ongoing and they have not released a motive in the fires.

Due to the critical fire conditions that are persistent in North Texas, the department is urging everyone to remain vigilant around heat and flames. The FWFD reminds everyone to please continue reporting anything perceived as suspicious activity.