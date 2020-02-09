Garland

Man Charged With Aggravated Assault After Vehicle Pursuit from Garland to Irving

19-year-old Ezekiel Tovar was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest after leading police on a chase from Garland to Irving

By Hannah Jones

Garland Police Department

19-year-old Ezekiel Tovar was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest after leading police on a chase from Garland to Irving.

A man is in jail after leading police on a chase from Garland to Irving on Sunday.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a convenience store at 3401 South Garland Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said that a dark colored Chrysler 300 was chasing and ramming into a Mazda.

When officers arrived at the location, the driver of the Chrysler fled the scene, police said. The driver of the Chrysler was later identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Tovar, a Dallas resident.

Police said that officers pursued Tovar as he attempted to flee through Dallas and into Irving, eventually stopping at a residence in the 1200 block of Rindie Street.

After entering the residence, Tovar surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said they later learned that Tovar had chased the Mazda from Dallas to Garland, ramming into the vehicle until it became disabled. The two individuals inside the Mazda were Tovar's ex-girlfriend and another man.

Tovar is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Tovar is currently in the Garland jail. No bonds have been set.

