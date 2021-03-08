Arlington

Man Charged With Accident Involving Death in Connection to Arlington Hit-and-Run

Chuco Mario Martinez was arrested on one count of Accident Involving Death Sunday morning

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

A man faces a charge of accident involving death in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Arlington in October.

Authorities arrested Chuco Martinez in Castle Hills, Texas early Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

Police said Martinez was driving eastbound in the 100 block of E. Sanford Street on Oct. 13 when he failed to yield to a motorcyclist traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Public Utility Commission of Texas 13 seconds ago

Second Public Utility Commission Executive Resigns After Winter Storm Energy Crisis Knocks Out Power to Millions for Days

Police said they were called to the scene at 6:40 p.m., where witnesses told them a black Dodge truck with an orange construction toolbox on the truck bed was involved in the crash.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Witnesses confirmed the vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Sanford towards N. Elm Street that evening, according to police.

The Castle Hills Police Department arrested Martinez at 1 a.m. Sunday and charged him with one count of Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony.

Martinez was transported to Bexar County Jail on $35,000 bond.

Bexar County Jail
Chuco Martinez mug shot.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington policehit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us