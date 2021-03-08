Man Charged With Accident Involving Death in Connection to Arlington Hit-and-Run

A man faces a charge of accident involving death in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Arlington in October.

Authorities arrested Chuco Martinez in Castle Hills, Texas early Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

Police said Martinez was driving eastbound in the 100 block of E. Sanford Street on Oct. 13 when he failed to yield to a motorcyclist traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.

Police said they were called to the scene at 6:40 p.m., where witnesses told them a black Dodge truck with an orange construction toolbox on the truck bed was involved in the crash.

Witnesses confirmed the vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Sanford towards N. Elm Street that evening, according to police.

The Castle Hills Police Department arrested Martinez at 1 a.m. Sunday and charged him with one count of Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony.

Martinez was transported to Bexar County Jail on $35,000 bond.