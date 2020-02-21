Man Charged in Slaying of Woman Whose Body Was Found in Irving Dumpster Enclosure

A man has been arrested in the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a dumpster enclosure, Irving police say.

Kephren Thomas, 40, was charged with murder in Jessica Hernandez's death, police said.

Hernandez had been reported missing out of Garland on Jan. 26 after surveillance video recorded her leaving her house in a taxi, according to an arrest warrant.

Her body was discovered a week later on Feb. 2 by a dumpster behind an Aldi in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road, police said.

The morning she went missing, a person called the cab company from a phone number that belonged to Thomas and made or attempted to make several transactions from Hernandez's home in Garland, the affidavit stated.

The cab also took the victim from Garland to a residence in DeSoto, where Thomas lived. The taxi driver who picked up Hernandez said that when he arrived, a man walked to his cab and paid with a card, the warrant stated.

That same day, Thomas attempted to rent a cargo van using the same card, phone number and an email that had Thomas' first name in it, but the charge was denied, according to police documents.

Thomas' phone was placed at the Aldi the morning Hernandez's body was found, and surveillance footage showed a person pull something out of the trunk of a vehicle and walk to the area where the dumpster was, the documents state.

A woman also told police that she had let Thomas drive her vehicle around the Irving and Las Colinas area the morning Hernandez's body was found, the warrant stated.

Police have not determined a motive for the killing.

Thomas was being held in the Irving City Jail on Friday with bail set at $1 million.