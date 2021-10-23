Man Charged in Sexual Assault of Woman at Pleasant Grove Gas Station

A 22-year-old man has been charged with one count of sexual assault after an incident at a Pleasant Grove gas station last week, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Officers responded to a call at the Sunoco in the 9500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, near South St. Augustine Drive, shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, court documents show that the female victim told police she first saw the suspect, Roel Perea Perez, at another gas station across the street and was unaware that he followed her into the Sunoco.

An affidavit states that Perea grabbed her sleeve, showed her a message on his phone that read, "Come with me, I want sex for money," and grabbed at the leg opening of her shorts twice, managing to sexually assault her once, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Perea was being held at the Dallas County jail Friday. His bail set at $50,000.

