DallasNews.com

Man Charged in Sexual Assault of Woman at Pleasant Grove Gas Station

NBC 5 News

A 22-year-old man has been charged with one count of sexual assault after an incident at a Pleasant Grove gas station last week, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Officers responded to a call at the Sunoco in the 9500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway, near South St. Augustine Drive, shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to the Dallas Morning News, court documents show that the female victim told police she first saw the suspect, Roel Perea Perez, at another gas station across the street and was unaware that he followed her into the Sunoco.

An affidavit states that Perea grabbed her sleeve, showed her a message on his phone that read, "Come with me, I want sex for money," and grabbed at the leg opening of her shorts twice, managing to sexually assault her once, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 3 hours ago

1 Injured, 1 in Police Custody After Standoff at Dallas Apartment

Dallas 3 hours ago

Searching for Meaning in ‘The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia' at the Crow Museum of Asian Art

Perea was being held at the Dallas County jail Friday. His bail set at $50,000.

Read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallassexual assault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us