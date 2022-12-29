Man Charged in North Richland Hills Drive-by Shooting That Wounded Girl, 8

An 18-year-old man is in custody, charged with the drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl inside her North Richland Hills earlier this month, police say.

Ethan Nordyke, 18, was arrested Dec. 20, nearly two weeks after the shooting along the 9500 block of Jerrell Street.

Police said the girl was inside her home when she was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. She was taken by her parents to a hospital and was treated for wounds that were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Nordyke is held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury. Bond was set at $200,000, police said Thursday.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone that has information that can help police is asked to call 817-427-7030.