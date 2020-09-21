Man Charged in Deadly Shootout at East Oak Cliff Apartment: PD

A 36-year-old man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting inside an East Oak Cliff apartment, police say.
According to police, John Carter was fatally shot Sept. 10 inside a unit at the Bonita Gardens apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road. Carter, 24, was found on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.
Homicide detectives determined a shootout occurred between Carter and 36-year-old Deshawn Gray. Gray was hospitalized before being taken into custody, police said.
Jail records showed gray being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of murder and capital murder with his bond set at $1.2 million, though police did not provide clarification on the two charges.
No further information was released.