Man Charged in Burleson Officer's Shooting Faces Capital Murder Charge in Carjacking Victim's Death

The man suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer multiple times during a traffic stop last week has been charged with capital murder in the death of a woman who was carjacked and killed after the initial shooting.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Jerry Don Elders was involved in the April 14 death of Robin Waddell who was carjacked outside a home on the 8000 block of County Road 802 in Burleson and shot multiple times.

Investigators said someone driving Waddell's stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup crashed through the back gate of the nearby Joshua Police Department and left her, with several apparent gunshot wounds, outside the station's back door at about 8:45 a.m. that morning.

Police found the woman and she was transported to Huguley Hospital South in Burleson where she later died.

Investigators have not released any further details about the murder, only that they obtained a warrant for Elders, "for the offense of capital murder for his involvement in the carjacking and death of the female victim."

NBC 5 News

Elders was arrested hours after both victims were shot when he was spotted driving Waddell's pickup truck near the Texas-Oklahoma state line.

The manhunt for Elders began after police said he was stopped for an equipment malfunction by Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott. Police said Elders was behind the wheel with two passengers in his car when he was pulled over and that as Lott approached the vehicle Elders reached across the vehicle and fired several shots.

Lott was hit three times, in the chest, shoulder and neck, and to the surprise of many was discharged the next day. As he left the hospital, he told NBC 5's Scott Gordon that he was "doing great."

The man riding with Elders, identified by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office as Jeremy Wayne Brewer, was arrested April 15 on unrelated, outstanding warrants and is being held on bonds totaling $258,000. The woman riding with Elders and Brewer talked with investigators but has not been charged with any crime.

Elders is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant as well as for theft and drug charges.

Bond has not yet been set for the capital murder charge and it's not clear if Elders has obtained an attorney.