Man Charged in 23-Year-Old's Slaying: Dallas Police

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in a parking lot outside a business, Dallas police say.

About 9:15 p.m., a man approached Xavier Dwayne Brooks as he was standing with a group of people in the 3000 block of South Westmoreland Road and fired two rounds from a shotgun, striking Brooks, police said.

Brooks, 23, ran to a nearby apartment complex and collapsed in a breezeway. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Taskforce arrested Jonathan Page on Friday.

Page was transferred to the Homicide Unit, where he refused to give a voluntary subject, and was booked into the Dallas County jail on a murder charge.

Page also has a charge for possession of a controlled substance. His bail has been set at $225,000.