Man Charged in 23-Year-Old's Slaying: Dallas Police

Jonathan Page has been charged with murder

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in a parking lot outside a business, Dallas police say.

About 9:15 p.m., a man approached Xavier Dwayne Brooks as he was standing with a group of people in the 3000 block of South Westmoreland Road and fired two rounds from a shotgun, striking Brooks, police said.

Brooks, 23, ran to a nearby apartment complex and collapsed in a breezeway. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Jonathan Page (Dallas County Sheriff's Department)

The U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Taskforce arrested Jonathan Page on Friday.

Page was transferred to the Homicide Unit, where he refused to give a voluntary subject, and was booked into the Dallas County jail on a murder charge.

Page also has a charge for possession of a controlled substance. His bail has been set at $225,000.

