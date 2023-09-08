Man charged after shooting in South Dallas leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a business after he allegedly shot and killed a woman and injured three other men in South Dallas Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the fatal shooting happened in the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue.

Dallas PD said officers received a call around 2 p.m. about a shooting in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of a woman who was mortally wounded by gunfire.

The male victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. The name of the woman has not been released to the public at this time.

Authorities said shortly after, they got another call about a person barricading themselves inside a business in the 4800 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

Police learned the barricaded individual was 44-year-old Larry Deckard and he was the suspect in connection with the homicide nearby.

SWAT responded to the business and took Deckard into custody, according to DPD. He was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.



The shooting is still under investigation.