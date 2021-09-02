Johnson County

Man Calls 911, Reports He Killed His Wife

No motive revealed in apparent domestic homicide in Johnson County

NBC5

A Johnson County man is in custody after sheriff's deputies say he called 911 claiming to have fatally shot his wife.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 70-year-old Charles Alan Duckworth called 911 at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday to report that he'd shot his wife, 69-year-old Brenda Harkness Duckworth.

The Duckworth's lived in the northern limits of Keene on Wren Court, in unincorporated Johnson County, and officers and deputies from both the Keene Police Department and sheriff's office responded to the call.

When Keene officers arrived, they took Duckworth into custody and found the victim, his wife, inside the home.

NBC 5 News
Charles Alan Duckworth was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, and is expected to be charged with the murder of his wife.

Duckworth was taken into custody by the deputies and the sheriff's investigations division began processing the crime scene with the assistance of the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office.

A motive has not yet been revealed and no other injuries were reported.

Duckworth is currently in custody at the Johnson County Jail awaiting arraignment on a murder charge. It's not clear if Duckworth has an attorney.

