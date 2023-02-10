Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says.

According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.

The woman called the sheriff's office and told dispatchers she'd left home with her children earlier that morning following a disagreement with her husband. She said her husband and his twin 12-year-old girls stayed behind at the home and that when she returned hours later she heard a single gunshot.

Deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff's Office soon arrived at the home and confirmed the man inside was armed and had apparently made statements of violence toward both his family and police should anyone attempt to take his children.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tanner identified the man as Larry Thompson and said his mother told them she'd just been inside the home speaking with both him and the twins.

The sheriff said that within minutes of Thompson's mother voluntarily leaving the residence that at least two gunshots were then heard inside the home.

Following the gunfire, a Navarro County crisis negotiation team was unsuccessful in reaching anyone inside the home and a tactical robot was used to assist SWAT in safely entering the residence. Deputies then found the bodies of Thompson and his 12-year-old twin daughters inside the home.

The names of the children have not yet been released and it's not immediately clear in which school district they were enrolled.

A motive for the slayings has not been revealed by investigators.

The apparent double murder-suicide is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Navarro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.