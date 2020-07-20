Man Barricades Himself Inside Lewisville Apartment

The Lewisville Police Department is responding to a man barricaded inside an apartment Monday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a domestic violence assault at the Colonial Village at Oakbend Apartments on East Round Grove Road.

A woman was able to get out of the apartment suffering from stab wounds. She was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

The man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The Lewisville SWAT was called to the scene and is assisting in the situation.