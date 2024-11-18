Investigations are underway after a man barricaded himself in his 14th-floor room at The Westin Dallas Park Central hotel Monday morning, police say.

Dallas first responders were called to reports of a disturbance at 12720 Merit Drive in north Dallas at about 7:30 a.m.

Once on scene, police say they learned that a tenant on an upper level had barricaded himself in his room and was using a lighter to set off the building's fire alarm system.

Witnesses reported seeing the man throwing things off his room's balcony.

The man was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for medical examination, according to a report from Dallas Police.

No additional details have been released. Police have not provided a potential motive behind the disturbance or the man's current medical status. It's unclear whether he's still at the hospital or in Dallas PD custody.

An investigation is ongoing.