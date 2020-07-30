Man Barricaded Inside Dallas Apartment, SWAT Team Called In

A man has barricaded himself inside an apartment in Dallas and indicated to officers that he has a weapon.

This is going on in the 8300 block of Meadow Road, just north of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Officers were called to the scene by a woman who said she had a verbal dispute with the man.

She was able to get away and it's believed the man is currently inside the apartment alone.

The Dallas SWAT team has been called in to help negotiate with the man.

The Dallas Fire Department was also called to the apartments around the same time regarding a fire, but no further information on that.

This is a developing story and more details will be added when they become available.