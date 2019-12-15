Man Arrested, Chief Injured After Incident in Blue Mound

A police officer was injured and a man was arrested after an incident at a Quickway in Blue Mound.

According to the Blue Mound Police Department, Police Chief Dusty Steele and a police officer in training attempted to stop a white SUV in the 1600 block of Watauga Smithfield Road for driving 42 mph in a 30 mph zone on Wednesday morning.

Police said the training officer activated his emergency red and blue flashing lights and his siren, but the driver of the SUV, later identified as Christopher Mathis, disregarded the attempted traffic stop.

Mathis pulled into a parking space in front of the Quickway Food Mart and exited his vehicle, walking away from the officers. Both officers yelled for him to come back to his vehicle, but Mathis looked back at the officers and replied "No," police said.

Police said both officers followed Mathis into the store to arrest him. Mathis physically resisted arrest and a struggle ensued. Steele and Mathis were both injured after slamming into a large plate glass window of the store, police said. Steele suffered a cut to his face and Mathis suffered injuries to his hand.

According to Blue Mound police, Steele was transported to the hospital via Med-Star ambulance and received 8 stitches to his lip. Mathis refused medical treatment.

Mathis was arrested on charges relating to evading and resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant, police said.

Police said they later discovered that the Dallas Police Department and Fort Worth Marshal's Office had active warrants out for Mathis' arrest.