Lewisville

Man Arrested in Vehicle Fires at Lewisville Apartment Complex

Zainul A. Bandeali, a resident at the Windsor Court Apartments, is also accused in fires at a tire shop and another complex

Lewisville Police and Fire confirmed Saturday that they responded to the fire around 12:19 a.m. at the Windsor Court apartments in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

A man has been arrested in a string of vehicle fires at a Lewisville apartment complex that date back to July 2019, according to a city spokesman.

A task force led by the Lewisville Fire Department arrested Zainul A. Bandeali, 63, who faces five counts of second-degree felony arson.

Bandeali is a resident of the Windsor Court Apartments, where 20 vehicles have been damaged in 10 arsons since last July, city spokesman Matt Martucci said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 14 hours ago

Fort Worth Taqueria Closes Dining Room to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

An eleventh fire at complex was an unrelated insurance fraud case, Martucci said.

In addition to fires at the Windsor Court, Bandeali is also suspected in two Oct. 25 fires at Gomez Tire Shop in the 100 block of County Ridge Road and the Manors at Forestbrook in the 2200 block of Southwick Drive, Martucci said.

No one was injured in those fires, which happened within two miles of the Windsor Court, a complex in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

Officials are still working to determine a motive for the fires.

Martucci said Bandeali is the main suspect in all 10 fires at the Windsor Court, but the investigation in seven of the cases is ongoing and charges have not been filed.

Bandeali was being held in the Denton County jail.

This article tagged under:

Lewisville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us