Man Arrested in Vehicle Fires at Lewisville Apartment Complex

A man has been arrested in a string of vehicle fires at a Lewisville apartment complex that date back to July 2019, according to a city spokesman.

A task force led by the Lewisville Fire Department arrested Zainul A. Bandeali, 63, who faces five counts of second-degree felony arson.

Bandeali is a resident of the Windsor Court Apartments, where 20 vehicles have been damaged in 10 arsons since last July, city spokesman Matt Martucci said.

An eleventh fire at complex was an unrelated insurance fraud case, Martucci said.

In addition to fires at the Windsor Court, Bandeali is also suspected in two Oct. 25 fires at Gomez Tire Shop in the 100 block of County Ridge Road and the Manors at Forestbrook in the 2200 block of Southwick Drive, Martucci said.

No one was injured in those fires, which happened within two miles of the Windsor Court, a complex in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

Officials are still working to determine a motive for the fires.

Martucci said Bandeali is the main suspect in all 10 fires at the Windsor Court, but the investigation in seven of the cases is ongoing and charges have not been filed.

Bandeali was being held in the Denton County jail.