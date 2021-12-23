Man Arrested in Parker County for Aggravated Kidnapping, Other Charges

Police arrested 44-year-old Anthony Glenn Gravely of Paradise on charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges.

The charges stem from an incident with a woman Gravely was in a relationship with.

On Friday, Dec. 17, at around 4:30 p.m. the woman who lived outside of Springtown arrived home to see Gravely outside of her residence.

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, Gravely followed the woman in her home and became "enraged" after she told him to leave.

Gravely became physical with the woman and forced her into her bedroom and wouldn't let her leave.

The victim told deputies that she tried to leave but Gravely took her keys and phone away from her and locked her in the bedroom and would not let her out, according to the sheriff's office.

Later in the evening, the victim was able to escape but Gravely chased after her and dragged her back to the residence.

After a family member was not able to reach her the next day, the family member went to the home to find Gravely and the woman there.

The woman was able to escape the home with the family member.

When deputies arrived at the home, Gravely had left but were able to locate him the next day and arrested him.

"This is a very brutal case," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.

"No woman should ever have to go through this. It's unconscionable and we need to send a clear message to the world that the women of Parker County will not be subject to this kind of treatment. The citizens of our county will not put up with it."